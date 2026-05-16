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Vicky Kaushal turns 37: Inside his net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle and love story with Katrina Kaif

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 16, 2026, 10:38 IST | Updated: May 16, 2026, 10:38 IST

Vicky Kaushal is a prolific Indian actor who made his debut with Masaan and soon became a household name with several acclaimed performances. On his birthday, take a sneak peek at his net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle, and love story with Katrina Kaif.

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal!
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal!

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most prominent actors in Indian cinema. He has delivered several acclaimed performances in films such as Sardar Udham, URI, Sam Bahadur, Masaan, Manmarziyaan, and many more. With his versatility and on-screen charm, Kaushal has built a massive fan base and quickly established himself in the film industry. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, take a sneak peek at his net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle, and his love story with Katrina Kaif.

His net worth
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(Photograph: Instagram)

His net worth

According to GQ, Vicky Kaushal has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 41 crore. His wealth stemmed from his successful acting career and the vast fanbase he has built over the years through his acclaimed performances in multiple projects.

His best movies
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(Photograph: X)

His best movies

Beginning his career with the 2015 film Masaan, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi, the actor earned widespread acclaim for his remarkable performance.

Since then, Kaushal has established himself as one of the industry’s most versatile and talented actors, starring in acclaimed hits such as Sardaar Udham, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Chhaava, Raazi, and more.

His luxury lifestyle
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(Photograph: Instagram)

His luxury lifestyle

Vicky Kaushal, along with his wife, Katrina Kaif, owns a stunning sea-facing apartment in Juhu’s elite Raj Mahal building. Reportedly, their residence spans over 2,700 sq ft and features modern interiors and upscale amenities like a private fitness centre, a huge sea-facing balcony and an entertainment lounge.

The couple also has an exciting car collection, which includes a Range Rover Autobiography LWB, a Range Rover Vogue, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, an Audi Q7, a BMW 5 GT, and a recently purchased ultra-premium Lexus LM350h 4S, which is worth Rs 3.20 crore.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif love story
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif love story

It is believed that the two actors first met in 2019 at Zoya Akhtar's party, and soon they began dating that lasted for years. However, the couple kept everythin a secret until their dreamy wedding on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

In Nov 2025, they welcomed a baby boy named Vihaan.

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