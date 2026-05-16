/Vicky Kaushal turns 37: Inside his net worth, best movies, luxurious lifestyle and love story with Katrina Kaif

Beginning his career with the 2015 film Masaan, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi, the actor earned widespread acclaim for his remarkable performance.

Since then, Kaushal has established himself as one of the industry’s most versatile and talented actors, starring in acclaimed hits such as Sardaar Udham, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Chhaava, Raazi, and more.