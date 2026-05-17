/Secret Garden actress Kim Sa Rang breaks silence after Gimpo apartment seized over unpaid taxes

Renowned South Korean actress Kim Sa Rang, best known for her roles in projects including Secret Garden, A Love to Kill With Rain and This is My Love, among others, has landed in legal trouble for her apartment being seized due to unpaid taxes. The actress has now reacted to it.

What did Kim Sa Rang say about the unpaid taxes?

As per the report of The Chosun Daily, an apartment in Gimpo-si, Gyeonggi Province, which Kim Sa-rang owned, was seized by tax authorities on the 6th of last month due to unpaid national taxes. The publicly announced price of the seized Gimpo-si apartment was approximately 366 million Korean won as of January this year, with recent market prices reaching around 600 million Korean won. Kim also owns an apartment in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, but it was not included in this seizure.

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Reportedly, the source had stated that "the seizure was recorded on the registry on April 6th, but we were unaware of it. We received the first delinquency notice in March and were preparing to pay when the seizure occurred. Since we don’t check the registry daily, we only learnt about the seizure after the media report, even after paying the taxes.”

The source continued, “Upon learning of the delinquency, we began paying the taxes on May 8th. We settled all overdue amounts over two days, the 8th and 9th, and there are currently no outstanding taxes. We had already completed the payments before the report emerged and settled even the comprehensive income tax mentioned in the article.”

The same report suggests that Kim Sa-rang’s side acknowledged the issue: “The tax delinquency was our mistake. We will ensure this does not happen again" and emphasised, “We will carefully verify dates to ensure timely and sincere payments in the future.”

All about Kim Sa Rang

Kim Sa-rang is a prominent South Korean actress and former beauty queen, best known for winning the Miss Korea pageant in 2000 and her starring roles in hit television dramas like Secret Garden and My Love Eun Dong.

Kim was crowned Miss Korea Jin (First Place/Winner) on May 28, 2000. She went on to represent South Korea in the 2001 Miss Universe pageant, where she won the award for Best National Costume (Hanbok).