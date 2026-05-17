/Mark Ruffalo claims he is on Paramount's banned list for opposing Warner Bros merger

Paramount Skydance reached a definitive agreement to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $110.9 billion, creating a massive global media conglomerate. The deal, which shareholders approved in April, combines iconic brands like HBO, DC Universe and Harry Potter under one parent company. Several Hollywood celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, have come out and openly criticised this movie. However, the Marvel star's remarks and views might have rubbed the industry the wrong way, and he stated that he might be on the list of Paramount's banned actors.

Mark Ruffalo's revelation about him in the Paramount's list of banned actors

Speaking during his appearance on the podcast named I've Had It, the Hollywood actor thinks he is already on a list of Paramount-Skydance's banned stars because he has been so opposed to the studio's acquisition of Warner Bros. He stated, "I'm doing this because I know we have to. And I know no matter what, if I don't speak out, it's the same outcome. I'm already on a list."

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He further said, "I'm already not a friend of these people. And so you're either going to fight or you're going to lie down. But the same outcome will be if you don't fight. If you lie down. That's the way it is with every bully in the world."

Talking about the open letter slamming the merger, Mark said, "It’s interesting because a lot of people, off the bat, were afraid to sign it. They’re afraid because, to quote one prominent agent whose name I won’t divulge here, these are some vindictive motherf***ers, the Ellisons… What we know is that courage is contagious, and there’s safety in numbers."

“A lot of the people on this letter are people who either can afford to be there, like myself, or people who can’t afford to not be there. They’re fighting for their lives. The stakes are very, very high. They understand what happens when these mergers happen,” Mark said.

Mark Ruffalo's criticism for the Paramount merger

Ruffalo was a primary signatory on an open letter backed by over 4,000 entertainment professionals and authored a scathing New York Times op-ed. He warned the public and lawmakers not to "trust empty promises from billionaires driven by greed".

In a New York Times op-ed co-authored with antimonopoly advocate Matt Stoller, Ruffalo highlighted an ugly culture of silence. He noted that while thousands of artists signed an open letter against the deal, many prominent industry figures stayed silent out of fear of studio retaliation and blacklisting.