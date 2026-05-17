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Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday special: Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety- 5 movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 17, 2026, 07:01 IST | Updated: May 17, 2026, 07:01 IST

Nushrat Bharucha is a talented Bollywood actress known for her energetic performances and strong screen presence. She gained popularity from films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and has built a successful career in the Indian film industry.

Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha!
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Nushrratt Bharuccha!

Nushrat Bharucha has established herself as one of the prominent actresses in Indian cinema with her versatility and acting range. Starting her journey with small roles, she later earned recognition through successful movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and more. On her birthday, take a look at some of her finest performances.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama
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(Photograph: X)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Where to watch: Netflix

Nushrratt Bharuccha found stardom with Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy. She plays Neha, the controlling, demanding, and emotionally manipulative girlfriend of Rajat, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan. The story turns hilarious when Rajat and his two roommates are fed up with their dominating girlfriends and decide to come up with a plan.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
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(Photograph: X)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It is a romantic comedy-drama that follows two childhood friends, Titu and Sonu, played by Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan, respectively. Titu falls in love with a naive girl named Sweety, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha. However, Sonu, who has always protected Titu from unforeseen disasters, keeps an eye on her moves.

Chhorii
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(Photograph: X)

Chhorii

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hemant (Saurabh Goyal) and Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), a married couple, are forced to move out of their home and seek refuge in a remote house. However, a dramatic turn comes when she experiences supernatural events that threaten her life.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha
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(Photograph: X)

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bharuccha is seen as Shrutu Dahiya, opposite Rajkumar Rao as Adarsh. The narrative follows an anthology of three different stories that explore the truths of love, physical attraction, and betrayal.

Akaash Vani
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(Photograph: X)

Akaash Vani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It follows a college romance torn apart by family pressure and a forced marriage. It explores the journey of Vani, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, who desires to set herself free from an abusive relationship and reunite with her true love, Akash (Kartik Aaryan).

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