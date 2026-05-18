/Elsie Hewitt opens up about being a mother days after split from Pete Davidson: 'I'm exhausted'

Comedian-actor Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt recently called it quits five months after welcoming their daughter. Just days after parting ways, Elsie Hewitt has called out Pete Davidson and addressed being a single mother and hinting at not getting support. However, Pete's friends' circle say otherwise.

What did Elsie Hewitt say about being a single mother and calling out Pete Davidson?

Elsie Hewitt recently took to TikTok and Instagram to address paparazzi photos of her and her baby in New York. She said, "Yeah, yeah, I know. I'm exhausted, okay? After I left the house looking like it yesterday, I should've known that was going to happen. But that's not what I'm thinking about right now."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt split five months after welcoming baby girl

She further said, "I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money. I am doing it on my own, which is hard." She ended it with another reference to negative comments about her looks and said, ‘Noted.’ Next time, I will try to look nicer when I go, Paparazzi, on a walk with my daughter."

However, in response to the Hewitt comments about parenting and lack of support from Pete Davidson, the comedian's friends have said, “Pete has paid all expenses related to Scottie (daughter) and also has covered health fees, apartment, health insurance, etc. And he has been available, accessible and around consistently to be able to take care of Scottie,” as per the report of Entertainment Weekly. "It has been confusing and concerning, insisting they are objectively and obviously not accurate.

Why did Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson breakup?

As per reports, it indicates that the breakup of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt stems from a clash between Hewitt's need for stability and hands-on support and Davidson's demanding travel schedule and habit of burying himself in work to cope with the stress.

For the unversed, Pete and Hewitt began dating in early 2025 and later confirmed their pregnancy in July. Elsie Hewitt had earlier dated producer Benny Blanco, actor Jason Sudeikis and actor Ryan Phillippe.