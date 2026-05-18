Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Hollywood
  • /Elsie Hewitt opens up about being a mother days after split from Pete Davidson: 'I'm exhausted'

Elsie Hewitt opens up about being a mother days after split from Pete Davidson: 'I'm exhausted'

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 18, 2026, 10:50 IST | Updated: May 18, 2026, 10:50 IST
Elsie Hewitt opens up about being a mother days after split from Pete Davidson: 'I'm exhausted'

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Days after Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt parted ways, the former has opened up about being a single mother and how she is handling it on her own. Read more to know. 

Comedian-actor Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt recently called it quits five months after welcoming their daughter. Just days after parting ways, Elsie Hewitt has called out Pete Davidson and addressed being a single mother and hinting at not getting support. However, Pete's friends' circle say otherwise.

What did Elsie Hewitt say about being a single mother and calling out Pete Davidson?

Elsie Hewitt recently took to TikTok and Instagram to address paparazzi photos of her and her baby in New York. She said, "Yeah, yeah, I know. I'm exhausted, okay? After I left the house looking like it yesterday, I should've known that was going to happen. But that's not what I'm thinking about right now."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She further said, "I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money. I am doing it on my own, which is hard." She ended it with another reference to negative comments about her looks and said, ‘Noted.’ Next time, I will try to look nicer when I go, Paparazzi, on a walk with my daughter."

Trending Stories

However, in response to the Hewitt comments about parenting and lack of support from Pete Davidson, the comedian's friends have said, “Pete has paid all expenses related to Scottie (daughter) and also has covered health fees, apartment, health insurance, etc. And he has been available, accessible and around consistently to be able to take care of Scottie,” as per the report of Entertainment Weekly. "It has been confusing and concerning, insisting they are objectively and obviously not accurate.

Why did Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson breakup?

As per reports, it indicates that the breakup of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt stems from a clash between Hewitt's need for stability and hands-on support and Davidson's demanding travel schedule and habit of burying himself in work to cope with the stress.

For the unversed, Pete and Hewitt began dating in early 2025 and later confirmed their pregnancy in July. Elsie Hewitt had earlier dated producer Benny Blanco, actor Jason Sudeikis and actor Ryan Phillippe.

While Pete Davidson's most notable relationships feature a highly publicised nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian and a brief 2018 engagement to singer Ariana Grande.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics