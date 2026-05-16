/Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt split five months after welcoming baby girl

Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have reportedly called it quits just five months after welcoming their daughter in December 2025. A source close to them has, however, stated that they are still trying to work on a few things between them and be happy. But what led to them parting ways?

Why did Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt decide to part ways?

The reports suggest that the breakup is attributed to the strain of adjusting to parenthood alongside Davidson's intensive work and travel schedule. While Hewitt reportedly needed more support at home, Davidson also faced pressure to maintain his career and finances.

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Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt had already experienced ups and downs before, as per the report of The People. The source stated that "there have been points where they've split and have gotten back together", adding that it's not clear if they will reunite again.

The source added that behind the scenes the couple were not getting along following the birth of their daughter. "They were already struggling a bit where Elsie was pregnant. Things just happened so quickly between them, and they didn't know each other well. "Right now they are trying through and are focusing on co-parenting their daughter.

Pete David and Elsie Hewitt's relationship timeline

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt first began dating in March 2025. They confirmed their relationship to the public after they were spotted on a vacation in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair met through mutual friends in early 2025. The duo had made their red carpet debut at the Blossom Ball in New York City in May 2025.