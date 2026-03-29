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Tommy Karate: Pete Davidson to play infamous mafia killer

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 18:52 IST | Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 18:52 IST
Tommy Karate: Pete Davidson to play infamous mafia killer

Pete Davidson Photograph: (X)

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After showcasing his comedic side in his previous film The Pickup, Pete Davidson will reportedly be playing a grey role in an upcoming movie titled Tommy Karate. Read to know more. 

Pete Davidson is back into the limelight! Apart from being a comedian, it seems like Pete is entering into an acting phase. After starring in a heist action-comedy film, The Pickup, Pete will be switching to a serious role in the upcoming crime thriller titled Tommy Karate. Let's delve in to know more details.

More details of Tommy Karate and Pete Davidson's role

As per the report of Deadline, Pete Davidson will be playing the character of notorious Mafia hitman Tommy Pitera. Helmed by Justin Chin, it will also feature Paul Walter Hauser as the DEA agent and is based on the book The Butcher: Anatomy Of A Mafia Psychopath.

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In addition, Davidson plays Tommy Pitera, a Bonanno crime family mobster linked to multiple murders who was a practitioner of karate. Reportedly, production is scheduled to begin in June. The film is being produced by North. Five. Six, Two & Two Pictures, and Grammercy Park Media.

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All about Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson began his career in showbiz in 2010 with minor guest roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, Guy Code and Wild'n Out before being hired as a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, which he starred in for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.

While in his acting projects, Pete Davidson has starred in and executive produced the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence and co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island in 2020. Davidson has also released three comedy specials: Pete Davidson: SMD (2016), Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (2020), and Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli (2024).

He was last seen in the 2025 film The Pickup, which is helmed by Tim Story and written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. The film also starred Eddie Murphy, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer, among others. The film was released by Amazon MGM Studios via Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025. John Davis and John Fox also produce for Davis Entertainment. Eddie Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster produce via Eddie Murphy Productions.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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