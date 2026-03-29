/Tommy Karate: Pete Davidson to play infamous mafia killer

Pete Davidson is back into the limelight! Apart from being a comedian, it seems like Pete is entering into an acting phase. After starring in a heist action-comedy film, The Pickup, Pete will be switching to a serious role in the upcoming crime thriller titled Tommy Karate. Let's delve in to know more details.
More details of Tommy Karate and Pete Davidson's role
As per the report of Deadline, Pete Davidson will be playing the character of notorious Mafia hitman Tommy Pitera. Helmed by Justin Chin, it will also feature Paul Walter Hauser as the DEA agent and is based on the book The Butcher: Anatomy Of A Mafia Psychopath.
Also Read: Pete Davidson is a dad! The SNL alum welcomes first child with Elsie Hewitt, share first photos of daughter
In addition, Davidson plays Tommy Pitera, a Bonanno crime family mobster linked to multiple murders who was a practitioner of karate. Reportedly, production is scheduled to begin in June. The film is being produced by North. Five. Six, Two & Two Pictures, and Grammercy Park Media.
Trending Stories
All about Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson began his career in showbiz in 2010 with minor guest roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, Guy Code and Wild'n Out before being hired as a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, which he starred in for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.
Also Read: Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt make their first public appearance at Blossom Ball's red carpet in New York
While in his acting projects, Pete Davidson has starred in and executive produced the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence and co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island in 2020. Davidson has also released three comedy specials: Pete Davidson: SMD (2016), Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (2020), and Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli (2024).
Also Read: The Pickup Review: Eddie Murphy-Pete Davidson's bromance leads this chaotic, lacklustre heist comedy
He was last seen in the 2025 film The Pickup, which is helmed by Tim Story and written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. The film also starred Eddie Murphy, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer, among others. The film was released by Amazon MGM Studios via Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025. John Davis and John Fox also produce for Davis Entertainment. Eddie Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster produce via Eddie Murphy Productions.