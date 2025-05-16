Published: May 16, 2025, 06:12 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 06:12 IST

Story highlights Comedian Pete Davidson made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt at the 13th annual Blossom Ball in New York City. The couple made their relationship official in March.

Show Full Article

American comedian Pete Davidson was all smiles as he stepped out with his ladylove Elsie Hewitt for the annual Blossom Ball in New York City. The couple made their red carpet debut after they made their relationship official this year in March.

For the special occasion, Pete Davidson looked all jolly and was sporting a semi-sheer button down and black dress shoes, while his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt was looking stunning in a sparkly gold fitting dress with spaghetti straps. She completed her makeover with a sleek hair bun and black strappy heels. The couple even posed for the cameras and Pete Davidson flashed a huge grin. Reportedly, the dup has been living together in New York for the past months.

Also read: US singer Chris Brown charged with assault in Britain

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt became red carpet official tonight at the Annual Blossom Ball in NYC 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/XZId5S6bGH

The 13th Annual Blossom Ball is about raising voices for endometriosis and recognize all those who have worked so hard to bring awareness to our cause. The gala focuses on raising money so EndoFound can continue its important advocacy work, outreach, and education to schools, and fund landmark research that gets us each year closer to a cure.

Elsie Hewitt began her career as a model at the age of 18. She has also been part of few projects including Teenage Badass, Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD: Graduation, Turnt and Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? She is also pursuing a career in the food world as well.

Elsie had earlier dated Jason Sudeikis and Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco. Pete Davidson has dated Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kim Kardashian.

His relationship with Kim Kardashian grabbed attention and later addressed how all the constant media attention upset him. However, they had already parted ways.