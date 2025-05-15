Published: May 15, 2025, 16:36 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Dive into the latest Superman trailer by James Gunn, uncovering six hidden details that have DC fans eagerly awaiting the movie's July release.
Superman: 6 Easter eggs from the new trailer you may have missed
The new trailer for James Gunn's Superman has dropped, and it has DC fans hyped for the movie's release this July. The movie will be the first big screen entry in the newly created DCU. It serves as a launchpad for a whole lot of projects in the DCU's line-up, so it's no wonder that the new trailer is filled with fun Easter eggs and references. So let's take a look at six Easter eggs you may have missed.
Lex Luthor's Plans
From the trailer, it is clear that Lex and his team of meta-humans find and enter the Fortress of Solitude. Since we know that the movie will focus on Superman's first year as a superhero, he will likely use the knowledge he gained there to turn the public against the Man of Steel.
Lord Tech
When Lois Lane is interviewing Superman, we see that the recorder she uses says Lord Tech, the company owned by billionaire Maxwell Lord, who owns a team of superheroes that include Hawkgirl and Green Lantern.
Superman's Arrest
This plays into Lex's plans of using the knowledge he gained against Superman from the Fortress of Solitude to turn him into public enemy number one and get him locked away.
Kaiju
The giant Kaiju that Superman is fighting appears alien and most likely is an alien that Lex Luthor found inside the Fortress, or made using the technology he found there and released.
Stagg Industries
In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in the trailer, we see a building with the name Stagg written on it. This is a reference to Stagg Industries, which is responsible for the creation of Metamorpho, who will be played by Anthony Carrigan.
Rick Flag Sr.
Finally, we also get a few quick looks at Rick Flag Sr., the character who made his DCU debut in the animated series Creature Commandos and will play a major role in Superman and the second season of Peacemaker.
