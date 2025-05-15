(Photograph: )

Superman: 6 Easter eggs from the new trailer you may have missed

The new trailer for James Gunn's Superman has dropped, and it has DC fans hyped for the movie's release this July. The movie will be the first big screen entry in the newly created DCU. It serves as a launchpad for a whole lot of projects in the DCU's line-up, so it's no wonder that the new trailer is filled with fun Easter eggs and references. So let's take a look at six Easter eggs you may have missed.