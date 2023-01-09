Golden Globe Awards 2023: date & time, how to watch, live streaming, nomination list, host and venue details

Where will the Golden Globe Awards 2023 be held? Date and Venue

Best picture, drama: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick

Best picture, musical or comedy: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness

Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett for Tar, Olivia Colman for Empire of Light, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Best actor, drama: Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Hugh Jackman for The Son, Bill Nighy for Living, Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu, Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor, musical or comedy: Diego Calva for Babylon, Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Adam Driver for White Noise, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Ralph Fiennes for The Menu

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness, Carey Mulligan for She Said

Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin, Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brad Pitt for Babylon, Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Inu-Oh, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red

Non-English Language: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR

Screenplay: Todd Field for Tar, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin., Sarah Polley for Women Talking, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans

Director: James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Original song: Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift; Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat; Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga, BloodPop from Benjamin Rice, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Naatu Naatu from RRR, M.M. Keeravani

Original score: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking"; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon"; John Williams, “The Fabelmans."

Drama series: “Better Call Saul"; “The Crown"; “House of the Dragon"; “Ozark"; “Severance."

Comedy series: “Abbott Elementary"; “The Bear"; “Hacks"; “Only Murders in the Building"; "Wednesday."

Limited Series: “Black Bird"; “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; “Pam and Tommy"; “The Dropout"; “The White Lotus."

Actress, drama series: Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon"; Laura Linney, “Ozark"; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown"; Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily"; Zendaya, “Euphoria."

Actor, drama series: Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man"; Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone"; Diego Luna, “Andor"; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"; Adam Scott, “Severance."

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary"; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant"; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building"; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday"; Jean Smart, “Hacks."

Actor, comedy or musical series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta"; Bill Hader, “Barry"; “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building"; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building"; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear."

Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy"; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna"; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy"; Julia Roberts, “Gaslit"; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout."

Actor, limited series: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird"; Colin Firth, “The Staircase"; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven"; Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy."

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown"; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks"; Julia Garner, “Ozark"; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary"; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary."

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: John Lithgow, “The Old Man"; Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown"; John Turturro, “Severance"; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary"; Henry Winkler, “Barry."

Supporting actor, limited series: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus"; Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient"; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird"; Richard Jenkins, ““Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy."

Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus"; Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble"; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven"; Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus."