Golden Globe Awards 2023: date & time, how to watch, live streaming, nomination list, host and venue details
Story highlights
After the Hollywood boycott, the Golden Globe Awards 2023, which historically served as a major event for the beginning of the film awards season, was cancelled last year. Now the showcase event is set to take place in all its glory again. Check all the details of show including date, time, live streaming, nomination list, host and venue details.
After the Hollywood boycott, the Golden Globe Awards 2023, which historically served as a major event for the beginning of the film awards season, was cancelled last year. Now the showcase event is set to take place in all its glory again. Check all the details of show including date, time, live streaming, nomination list, host and venue details.
The Golden Globe Awards 2023 is all set to kick start. The star-studded event has long been surrounded by controversy however reforms in the event have brought the show back with a bang. In 2022, the Golden Globes event was held in private and the winners were announced via press release. However, this year sets things right for Hollywood's biggest and most favourite night. The awards ceremony will air live on television around the world. Films like Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, the epic action drama "RRR," the "Top Gun" and "Avatar" sequels, and others will compete for the top honours.
Where will the Golden Globe Awards 2023 be held? Date and Venue
Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which was inaugurated by Paris Hilton's great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton, in 1955, will host the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards continuing the trend.
When is Golden Globe Awards scheduled for?
The Golden Globes awards ceremony is scheduled for 10 January at 8:00 PM ET. Live coverage of the event will start on 11 January according to the IST time. The red carpet for the big award show will open at 5.30 am IST, and the awards ceremony will start at 6.30 am IST.
Where to watch the Golden Globe Awards live streaming?
Golden Globe Awards live streaming can be seen on NBC broadcast and Peacock TV channels in the United States. Lionsgate Play OTT platform can be streamed for viewers in India.
Golden Globe Awards full nominations list
As the Golden Globe Awards are set to ring in here is the complete list of the nominees in various categories for 2023.
Best picture, drama: Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick
Best picture, musical or comedy: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness
Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett for Tar, Olivia Colman for Empire of Light, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana de Armas for Blonde, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans
Best actor, drama: Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Hugh Jackman for The Son, Bill Nighy for Living, Jeremy Pope for The Inspection
Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Margot Robbie for Babylon, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu, Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor, musical or comedy: Diego Calva for Babylon, Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Adam Driver for White Noise, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Ralph Fiennes for The Menu
Supporting actress: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness, Carey Mulligan for She Said
Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin, Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brad Pitt for Babylon, Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse
Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Inu-Oh, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red
Non-English Language: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR
Screenplay: Todd Field for Tar, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin., Sarah Polley for Women Talking, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans
Director: James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
Original song: Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift; Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat; Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga, BloodPop from Benjamin Rice, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Naatu Naatu from RRR, M.M. Keeravani
Original score: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin"; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking"; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon"; John Williams, “The Fabelmans."
Drama series: “Better Call Saul"; “The Crown"; “House of the Dragon"; “Ozark"; “Severance."
Comedy series: “Abbott Elementary"; “The Bear"; “Hacks"; “Only Murders in the Building"; "Wednesday."
Limited Series: “Black Bird"; “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; “Pam and Tommy"; “The Dropout"; “The White Lotus."
Actress, drama series: Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon"; Laura Linney, “Ozark"; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown"; Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily"; Zendaya, “Euphoria."
Actor, drama series: Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man"; Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone"; Diego Luna, “Andor"; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul"; Adam Scott, “Severance."
Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary"; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant"; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building"; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday"; Jean Smart, “Hacks."
Actor, comedy or musical series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta"; Bill Hader, “Barry"; “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building"; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building"; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear."
Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy"; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna"; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy"; Julia Roberts, “Gaslit"; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout."
Actor, limited series: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird"; Colin Firth, “The Staircase"; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven"; Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy."
Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown"; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks"; Julia Garner, “Ozark"; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary"; Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary."
Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: John Lithgow, “The Old Man"; Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown"; John Turturro, “Severance"; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary"; Henry Winkler, “Barry."
Supporting actor, limited series: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus"; Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient"; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird"; Richard Jenkins, ““Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy."
Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus"; Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble"; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven"; Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus."
Who will host Golden Globe Awards 2023?
The comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael will host this year's Golden Globes, which will also have a star-studded cast of presenters, including Ana de Armas, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis among others.
What is the Golden Globe Awards controversy?
Golden Globes which historically served as a major event for the beginning of the film awards season was cancelled last year over a controversy. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Beverly Hills gala was engulfed in controversy related to event's ethical lapses and lack of diversity. However, now the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be televised live on NBC this year as a result of attempts to reform the HFPA, which had no Black members prior to this year. Invitations have already been sent to Tinseltown's biggest names.