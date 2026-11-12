/Gang Dong Won, Kim Go Eun to star together in historical romance The Twilight Between Us

Streaming platform Netflix is now expanding its Korean content slate with The Twilight Between Us, a new period drama featuring Gang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun in the lead roles. The series explores what happens when a royal marriage brings two unwilling heirs together. The project brings together the creative minds behind When Life Gives You Tangerines and Queen of Tears.

Gang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun lead Netflix's new Korean drama

Netflix has announced a new Korean original series, The Twilight Between Us, with actors Gang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun taking on the lead roles. The upcoming historical romance-action drama will bring the two performers together for the first time in a project that combines family rivalries, royal politics, unexpected relationships and fantasy elements.

The announcement was made on November 12, with Netflix also revealing details about the central characters and the creative team behind the production.

The series centres on Mu-yeong and Su-ryeon, whose families have been locked in a bitter conflict for a century. Hoping to put an end to the longstanding rivalry, the king orders the two heirs to marry. However, what is intended to bring peace between the households sets off an unexpected chain of events.

What is The Twilight Between Us about?

Gang Dong Won will be playing the role of Mu Yeong, the illegitimate son of the House of Kang. Despite possessing exceptional fighting abilities and a compassionate nature, he lives away from public attention. He is known by the intimidating title of the 'Demon of the North', a name that reflects his formidable reputation.

Kim Go Eun, meanwhile, will portray the role of Su Ryeon, the only daughter of the House of Han. She once hoped to become the Crown Princess, but that ambition does not come to fruition. Her circumstances become even more complicated when royal restrictions on marriage lead to her being paired with Mu-yeong, a member of the family her own household has opposed for generations.

Their marriage is expected to resolve a conflict that has lasted a century, but the relationship between the two characters is set to take an unpredictable direction.

All about Gang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun

Born in 1981 in South Korea, Gang Dong Won is a renowned celebrity. Founded by AA Group in 2023, after leaving YG Entertainment, and represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in the USA. He made his way to the runway in 2000 and transitioned to acting in 2003 with TV dramas Country Princess and Something About 1%. He achieved a massive mainstream breakthrough via the 2004 teen film adaptation Temptation of Wolves.