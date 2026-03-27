/Goblin's 10th anniversary: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na to reunite for a special event

Popular South Korean drama Goblin, aka Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, gained global recognition for its fantasy-romance plot, star-studded cast and cinematography. The show, which had premiered in 2016, broke viewership records, becoming one of the highest-rated cable dramas. Now, the lead stars of the series will be reuniting to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

Special event of Goblin's 10th anniversary

Production company tvN announced that the upcoming programme tentatively titled Goblin 10th

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Anniversary, as per the report of The Korea Times, will feature lead cast members Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun and Yoo In-na reuniting for a short trip, where they will look back on some of the series’ most memorable scenes, iconic lines and the lasting meaning the drama still holds for both the cast and fans.

Reportedly, tvN said the anniversary special is intended to rekindle viewers’ memories of a series that has remained deeply loved long after its original run. The programme is also being produced as part of tvN’s 20th anniversary edition. The event is set to air in the first half of this year.

Goblin: Plot, cast and more

The k-drama tells the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life. One day, school student Ji Eun-Tak confesses to him that she is the chosen one. Written by Kim Eun-sook, the series aired on tvN from December 2, 2016, to January 21, 2017.

Goblin starred Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, Yook Sung Jae, Lee El, Kim Byung Chul, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Sung Kyum, Yeom Hye Ran, Jung Young Gi, and others.