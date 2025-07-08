K-drama infused with fantasy is another level of fun, and here we have compiled a bunch of shows that you can watch. Check the list.
With a mystical world and captivating stories, K-dramas infused with fantasy have consistently resonated with audiences. Here, we have curated a list of fantasy K-dramas that you cannot miss.
Starring IU and Yeo Jin-goo, Hotel Del Luna is a fantasy South Korean series. Jang Man-wol (IU) has been running an ancient hotel for years in Seoul, where she meets Goo Chan-sung ( Yeo Jin-goo) , a new manager who takes the post due to his father's past deal with Man-wol. Chan-sung helps Man-wol to break her eternal curse. The series is emotional, funny, mystical and a perfect blend like Goblin.
A young man joins a team of grim reapers who save suicidal people. The show explores issues like trauma, regret and redemption, all while dealing with the man's own life and purpose. Starring Kim Hee-sun and Rowoon, the show balances emotional storytelling and fantasy.
Set in the ancient land of Arthdal, the epic series revolves around warring tribes, gods, legends and political ambition as it tells the story of Eun-seom (Song Joong-ki), who tries to unite divided people and overthrow the corrupt ruling power. The series is an ideal watch if you have liked the complex fantasy of Alchemy of Souls.
Lee Gon ( Lee Min-ho), a king from parallel universe crosses modern-day Korea to stop a traitor who travels between worlds. He then meets detective Jung Tae-eul ( Kim Go-eun) and finds a romance that spans dimensions. Parallel worlds, time travel and a mysterious flute, the show has the grandeur and sweeping romance with a complex plot.
Set in a fictional era, Hong Cheon Gi ( Kim Yoo Jung) is a talented female painter who falls for Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop), a blind astrologer possessed by a demon. Their love is threatened by divine curses and royal court's politics. This Korean series is visually compelling and packed with emotion.
Based on Korean mythology, Tale of the Nine-Tailed follows a gumiho ( nine-tailed fox) in modern times. Lee Yeon ( Lee Dong-wook) searches for the reincarnation of his first love in the modern world. His fate entangles with Nam Ji-ah (Jo Bo-ah), a TV producer investigating supernatural events. It has romance, folklore, action and bromance plot.