Elvis, The Whale, Wakanda Forever among top winners at Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
This Saturday at the 10th annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, 'Elvis' took the top spot as the film won awards in both motion picture period make-up and hair styling categories. Check out the full list of winners below!
Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' dominated the night this Saturday at the 10th annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California. On the television front, 'Pam and Tommy', 'American Horror Story: Dollhouse', and 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special' all bagged awards. Angela Bassett was presented with the Distinguished Artisan Award.
Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below!
FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Special Make-Up Effects
The Whale
Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Angela Conte
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz
TELEVISION SERIES: LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Special Make-Up Effects
Pam & Tommy
David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Our Flag Means Death
Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Pam & Tommy
David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Euphoria – Season 2
Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Abbott Elementary
Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard
Best Special Make-Up Effects
The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Legendary
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN HAIR STYLING
Josée Normand
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Hair Styling
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Promo
Joe E. Matke III, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli
Best Make-Up
American Horror Stories: Dollhouse Promo
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum
VANGUARD AWARD In MAKE-UP
Fred C. Blau Jr
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
Best Make-up
Kinky Boots
Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor
Best Hair Styling
La Traviata
Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
Best Hair Styling
The Quest
Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont
Best Make-Up
The Quest
Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN MAKE-UP
Steve LaPorte
DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Hair Styling
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos
Best Make-Up
The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet
VANGUARD AWARD IN HAIR STYLING
Judy Crown
DISTINGUISHED ARTISAN AWARD
Angela Bassett
