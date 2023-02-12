Elvis, The Whale, Wakanda Forever among top winners at Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' dominated the night this Saturday at the 10th annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California. On the television front, 'Pam and Tommy', 'American Horror Story: Dollhouse', and 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special' all bagged awards. Angela Bassett was presented with the Distinguished Artisan Award.

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below!

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Special Make-Up Effects

The Whale

Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Angela Conte

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Elvis

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz

TELEVISION SERIES: LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Pam & Tommy

David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Our Flag Means Death

Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Pam & Tommy

David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Euphoria – Season 2

Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Abbott Elementary

Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard

Best Special Make-Up Effects

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special

Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Legendary

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Legendary

Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN HAIR STYLING

Josée Normand

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Hair Styling

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Promo

Joe E. Matke III, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli

Best Make-Up

American Horror Stories: Dollhouse Promo

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum

VANGUARD AWARD In MAKE-UP

Fred C. Blau Jr

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-up

Kinky Boots

Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor

Best Hair Styling

La Traviata

Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Hair Styling

The Quest

Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont

Best Make-Up

The Quest

Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN MAKE-UP

Steve LaPorte

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Hair Styling

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos

Best Make-Up

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

VANGUARD AWARD IN HAIR STYLING



Judy Crown



DISTINGUISHED ARTISAN AWARD



Angela Bassett

