ugc_banner

Elvis, The Whale, Wakanda Forever among top winners at Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Make-up & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

This Saturday at the 10th annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, 'Elvis' took the top spot as the film won awards in both motion picture period make-up and hair styling categories. Check out the full list of winners below!

Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' dominated the night this Saturday at the 10th annual Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California. On the television front, 'Pam and Tommy', 'American Horror Story: Dollhouse', and 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special' all bagged awards. Angela Bassett was presented with the Distinguished Artisan Award.

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below!

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Special Make-Up Effects

The Whale
Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Elvis
Shane Thomas, Angela Conte

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Elvis
Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Everything Everywhere All at Once
Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz

TELEVISION SERIES: LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Pam & Tommy
David Williams, Jason Collins, Mo Meinhart, Abby Lyle Clawson

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Our Flag Means Death
Margarita Pidgeon, Stacy Bisel, Kate Loftis, Christopher Enlow

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Pam & Tommy
David Williams, Jennifer Aspinall, Dave Snyder, Bill Myer

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Euphoria – Season 2
Doniella Davy, Tara Lang Shah, Alexandra J. French

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Abbott Elementary
Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina R. Joseph

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
Michael Ornelaz, Matt Sprunger, Jon Moore, Robin Pritchard

Best Special Make-Up Effects

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special
Alexei Dmitriew, Scott Stoddard, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mo Meinhart

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Dean Francis Banowetz, LaLisa Turner

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Maria Sandoval, Myo Lai

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Legendary
Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Sean Conklin

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN HAIR STYLING

Josée Normand

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Hair Styling

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Promo
Joe E. Matke III, Tiphanie Baum, Jerilynn Stephens, Johnny Lomeli

Best Make-Up

American Horror Stories: Dollhouse Promo
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Christina Kortum

VANGUARD AWARD In MAKE-UP

Fred C. Blau Jr

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-up

Kinky Boots
Brandi Strona, Glen Alen, Lilia Villasenor

Best Hair Styling

La Traviata
Jeanna Parham, Christina E. Martin

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Hair Styling

The Quest
Erica Adams, Alyn R. Topper, Lauren McKeever, Jennifer Tremont

Best Make-Up

The Quest
Elle Favorule, Michelle Sfarzo, Sonia Cabrera

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD IN MAKE-UP

Steve LaPorte

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Hair Styling

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tara Copeland, Roberto Ramos

Best Make-Up

The Boulet Brothers Dragula: Titans
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

VANGUARD AWARD IN HAIR STYLING

Judy Crown

DISTINGUISHED ARTISAN AWARD

Angela Bassett

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

DJ Khaled gives a shout out to Rihanna, says 'It’s RiRi Super Bowl'

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to re-marry and renew vows in Udaipur on THIS date

Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her Alopecia journey since Oscar slap: 'It’s been a hard one'

Topics