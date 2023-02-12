Pregnant Jessi J reveals she's having a baby boy before baring bump at Brit Awards

It's a baby boy! English singer Jessica Ellen Cornish, known professionally as Jessie J, announced on Saturday that she is having a son. Hours before showing off her baby bump on the 2023 Brit Awards red carpet, the singer shared a heartfelt video on her official Instagram handle, which instantly went viral.

In the caption, she wrote, "Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one. Pre-save link in my bio. Oh yeah… I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."

The video features the singer humming an upcoming single and caressing her bump proudly. She sings about changes in her life and says "hi" to her belly with a huge smile on her face. She is seemingly getting ready for the award ceremony in a robe.

At the Brit Awards red carpet, the singer flaunted an all-red ensemble, which featured a red textured crop top, matching skintight leggings, an oversized crimson red ruffle coat and a pair of scarlet heels. The 34-year-old put her blossoming stomach on display while posing for the lens.

Jessi J revealed she's pregnancy in January via an Instagram post. She has since shared several uplifting pregnancy posts online. "This post is for all pregnant/new Mums," she wrote on February 9. "Take pictures. Take videos. Celebrate this moment. And if you haven't been told recently or at all. You are a f***ing G! You are incredible, on your rough days and your good days. You are beautiful. You are inspiring. You are doing it. Trust your body. Growing a whole human or 2 or 3 or 4!!!"

She continued, "Do not let anybody steal your shine and happiness. Ignore the projectors and the 'you just wait' people... You are allowed to feel everything. The joy, the excitement and the [shocked face with exploding head emoji]. Whether it's your first time or your 5th time. You are doing it your way and that's the only way to do it."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles won all four Brit Awards he was nominated for, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop/R&B Act, and Artist of the Year. The show opened with his huge hit 'As It Was'. Beyonce, on the other hand, won international awards for best artist and song of the year. Wet Leg won the best group and new artist.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE