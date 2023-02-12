Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Wet Leg win big, check out the complete list of winners

The 2023 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, kicked off on Saturday in London's O2 Arena with the biggest stars from the musical world in attendance.



The comedian Mo Gilligan was the host of the evening once again after hosting the awards last year. In case you missed it, Gilligan made history by becoming the first black British presenter to host the awards in 2022.



Harry Styles was the big winner of the night. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer dominated the Brit Awards and took home the awards in all four categories he was nominated in, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop/R&B Act, and Artist of the Year.



Wet Leg, the other big nominee, won Best Group and Best New Artist. After making history at the Grammys, Beyonce won two Brit Awards: Check out the complete list of winners here: