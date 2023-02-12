ugc_banner

Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Wet Leg win big, check out the complete list of winners

Story highlights

The 2023 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, kicked off on Saturday in London's O2 Arena with the biggest stars from the musical world in attendance.

The comedian Mo Gilligan was the host of the evening once again after hosting the awards last year. In case you missed it, Gilligan made history by becoming the first black British presenter to host the awards in 2022.

Harry Styles was the big winner of the night. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer dominated the Brit Awards and took home the awards in all four categories he was nominated in, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop/R&B Act, and Artist of the Year.

Wet Leg, the other big nominee, won Best Group and Best New Artist. After making history at the Grammys, Beyonce won two Brit Awards: Check out the complete list of winners here:

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)

Harry Styles - Harry's House - WINNER

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles - WINNER

Stormzy

Best Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg - WINNER

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - 'Baby'

Cat Burns - 'Go'

Dave - 'Starlight"

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - 'Merry Christmas'

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - 'B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)'

George Ezra - 'Green Green Grass'

Lewis Capaldi - 'Forget Me'

LF System - 'Afraid to Feel'

Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - WINNER

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - 'Unholy'

Best international artist

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé - WINNER

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC - WINNER

Gabriels

International song of the Year

Beyoncé - 'Break My Soul' - WINNER

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I'm Good (Blue)'

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - 'Peru'

Encanto cast - 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

Gayle - 'ABCDEFU'

Jack Harlow - 'First Class'

Lizzo - 'About Damn Time'

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - 'Where Are You Now?'

OneRepublic - 'I Ain't Worried'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

Wet Leg - WINNER

Rising Star

Flo

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best alternative / rock

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

The 1975 - WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best hip-hop / rap / grime

Aitch - WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Pop / R&B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles -WINNER

Sam Smith
 

