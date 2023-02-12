Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Wet Leg win big, check out the complete list of winners
Story highlights
Harry Styles was the big winner of the night. The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer dominated the Brit Awards and took home the awards in all four categories he was nominated in, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop/R&B Act, and Artist of the Year.
The 2023 BRIT Awards, Britain's pop music honours, kicked off on Saturday in London's O2 Arena with the biggest stars from the musical world in attendance.
The comedian Mo Gilligan was the host of the evening once again after hosting the awards last year. In case you missed it, Gilligan made history by becoming the first black British presenter to host the awards in 2022.
Wet Leg, the other big nominee, won Best Group and Best New Artist. After making history at the Grammys, Beyonce won two Brit Awards: Check out the complete list of winners here:
Album of the Year
The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign Language
Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
Harry Styles - Harry's House - WINNER
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles - WINNER
Stormzy
Best Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg - WINNER
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti - 'Baby'
Cat Burns - 'Go'
Dave - 'Starlight"
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - 'Merry Christmas'
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - 'B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)'
George Ezra - 'Green Green Grass'
Lewis Capaldi - 'Forget Me'
LF System - 'Afraid to Feel'
Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - WINNER
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - 'Unholy'
Best international artist
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé - WINNER
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best international group
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC - WINNER
Gabriels
International song of the Year
Beyoncé - 'Break My Soul' - WINNER
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I'm Good (Blue)'
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - 'Peru'
Encanto cast - 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'
Gayle - 'ABCDEFU'
Jack Harlow - 'First Class'
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time'
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - 'Where Are You Now?'
OneRepublic - 'I Ain't Worried'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
Best new artist
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
Wet Leg - WINNER
Rising Star
Flo
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Best alternative / rock
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
The 1975 - WINNER
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Best hip-hop / rap / grime
Aitch - WINNER
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Pop / R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles -WINNER
Sam Smith