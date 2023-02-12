Brit Awards 2023 red carpet looks - ranked from best to worst

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

The 2023 Brit Awards were all about fashion and good looks. Britain's pop music award kicked off on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England, and many big names in the music industry stepped out in their sartorial best. While most celebrities impressed the audience with their breathtaking looks, like Harry Styles, however, there were also a few celebrities who appeared in the looks, raising the question of how far one can go in the name of fashion. As the musical night came to an end, we compiled a list of the best and worst red carpet looks.

Salma Hayek

Like always, Selma Hayek once again impressed us with her stunning look. The 'Eternals' star showed up at the Brit Awards in a black leather dress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Harry Styles

Harry Styles was the man of the evening! The big nominee of the night Styles showed up in a black suit that featured a shining corner. He added extra glam to his look with the oversized flower on his neck.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Maya Jama

Maya Jama showed off her curves on the red carpet with her stunning black and gold dress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jessie J

Pregnant Jessie J made a strong fashion statement as she showed off her baby bump in a bold red outfit. Her lacy dress featured a crop top with tight leggings and an oversized shrug with balloon sleeves.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Charli XCX

Charli XCX looked stunning in a sheer Ludovic de Saint-Sernin gown at the Brit Awards. She accessorised her peach sequined outfit with Swarovski jewelry. She added more drama to her look with a winged eyeliner.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jodie Turner Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith looked glamorous in a full-length dramatic metallic gown.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Dave Benett

Sam Smith definitely took all the attention with a black latex jumpsuit at the Brit Awards. Smith, who goes by the pronouns they/them, wore the shining outfit that featured balloon sleeves and pants. He completed the look with a small earrings and gloves.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Tallia Storm

Tallia Storm showed up at the Brit Awards in the most shocking outfit. The Scottish singer made all the heads turn in her pink bikini set. Tallia's outfit was not the most daring, but it was certainly the oddest. She added more drama with the fur cap, a long shrug, and the fur boots.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Ashnikko

Ashnikko's dress made us question how far one can go in the name of fashion. The American singer shocked everyone on the red carpet in a latex outfit that showed plenty of her skin. Her outfit featured weird bubbles on her back and on her shoulders.



(Photograph: Twitter )