Ed Sheeran opens up about copyright trial: 'It riles me up'

Ed Sheeran recently spoke about his high-profile plagiarism trial, in which he was accused of copying Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" for his 2014 hit track "Thinking Out Loud. He said that he has not done anything wrong and that he won't have to retire from his job because the jury in the copyright infringement lawsuit has found him not guilty of any charges and ruled in his favour.

Candidly speaking about the lawsuit on CBS Sunday Morning, Sheeran said, "There's like four chords that get used in pop songs. And if you just think mathematically the likelihood of this song having the same chords as this song—there’s multiple, multiple songs—it’s all the same four chords … you are going to get this with every single pop song from now on."

The singer added, "Unless it just stops, which I don’t think it does because it’s a big money business to take things to court. But you can only get caught out if you’ve done something wrong, and I have not done something wrong. I used four chords that are very common chords to use."

To which, the interviewer asked, "Are you cool?" In response, Sheeran said, "Yeah. Yeah. It just, it riles me up, man."

After the verdict was announced on Thursday, Sheeran spoke to the reporters standing outside the US court. He said, "I am obviously very happy with the outcome of this case, and it looks like I’m not going to have to retire from my day job after all. But at the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all."

This case is just one of several Sheeran has faced over alleged copyright infringement. He is facing two other lawsuits in the same courthouse (Manhattan federal court) over the alleged similarities between "Thinking Out Loud" and "Let's Get It On," filed by a company that holds an 11.11 per cent stake in "Let's Get It On."

Sheeran has also faced litigation for allegedly copying aspects of the song "Amazing" in his hit "Photograph," and for copying Sami Chokri's song "Oh Why" in his song "Shape of You." He went on to win the latter but said “claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there’s no base for the claim".

