New Delhi, India

Ed Sheeran announces India tour in 2025: An enthralling news for Ed Sheeran's fans! The British singer is coming back to India with his + - = · x tour. This time he'll not be performing just one concert, but six shows are planned in six cities across the country.

The exciting piece of news comes less than a year after Sheeran performed at a sold-out show in Mumbai, where Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh memorably performed together for the first time.

Ed Sheeran's concert in India

On Nov 29, the ''Perfect'' singer announced his tour dates for the year 2025. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, ''Coming back to India for my biggest ever tour of your beautiful country. Also coming to play Bhutan for the first time, came back to Qatar for the first."

Netizens went berserk after the announcement. Commenting on Sheeran's recent post, one user wrote, ''Thankyou for keeping your promise.''

Another wrote, ''I cannot wait to see you again Eddy.''

Ed Sheeran's entire concert schedule

The British singer will be performing in six cities starting from Pune on January 30 and ending his tour with his last performance in the capital city of India, New Delhi on Feb 15.

The other cities in which he will take his tour are Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Shillong.

Check the venue and date here (Ed Sheeran announces India tour in 2025):

Pune: January 30 at Yash Lawns

Hyderabad: February 2 at Ramoji Film City

Chennai: February 5 at YMCA Ground

Bengaluru: February 8 at NICE Grounds

Shillong: February 12 at JN Stadium

Delhi NCR: February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground

The ticket sale will begin on December 11 on Book My Show.

This will be the singer's fourth visit to India, he has previously performed in India in 2015, 2017 and 2024.