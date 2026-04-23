/Divyanka Sirohi, Haryanvi actress and social media star, passes away at age 30

Divyanka Sirohi, Haryanvi actress and social media star, has died at the age of 30. Her death has left fans and the regional entertainment industry in deep shock. Born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Divyanka had built a name for herself in recent years through her work in the Haryanvi music scene and on social media.

Divyanka was residing in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, at the time of her death.

While the exact cause of Divyanka’s death is not known, reports state that her health deteriorated suddenly late on Tuesday night. Her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

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Who was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka had featured in more than 50 Haryanvi music videos during her career and was particularly known for her collaborations with popular singer Masoom Sharma.Her other frequent collaborators include Amit Saini Rohtakiya and KD. Divyanka’s most popular songs include Sunanda Sharma’s “Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu” and B Praak’s “Barsana Mila Hai”.

Her on-screen presence and performances helped her carve a niche in the regional entertainment space.

Apart from her work in music videos, Divyanka had also amassed a significant following on social media, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

The All India Cine Workers Association took to X on Wednesday and shared their condolence. “We are deeply saddened to share the untimely passing of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi at the young age of 30. Gone far too soon, her loss is not just personal to her loved ones, but a profound loss to the entire film fraternity,” they wrote.

“Divyanka had made a significant mark in the Haryana film industry through her dedication, talent, and passion for her craft. Her sudden departure has left the industry in shock and disbelief. When an artist leaves us, the pain is felt deeply by fellow artists—because only an artist truly understands the struggles, dreams, and emotions of another,” they added.