Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Abraham gives health update of Sasural Simar Ka actress: 'Chances of cancer recurrence are significant'

Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar, best known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, are currently facing a difficult time. The TV actress had recently undergone surgery after she was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. In the latest update, Shoaib has revealed that there are chances the cancer might recur, and this has sparked concern amongst fans.

Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar's health, fans react

Shoaib Ibrahim, in a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, said, “I can’t forget the date. I was sitting by the window, extremely worried, along with my friends who were supporting me. We were all waiting for the doctor’s update. Now, a month has passed. As far as the body is concerned, there are currently no cancer cells present.

He further said, "However, the biopsy report that we received and the PET scan we reviewed indicated a more serious situation. The tumour was classified as grade three and poorly differentiated, which means it was quite aggressive. Therefore, the chances of recurrence are significant. After the surgery, the doctor prescribed medication.”

Post-revelation, fans wished the actress a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Everything will be fine. You are already winning it. As Doctors said, it's a precautionary measure to avoid it from coming back, go ahead, Braveheart, you’ll recover soon...completely. Praying for you and your family". Another user wrote, "Such a strong lady. May god help you. "U have such a good supportive hubby who listens to u and understands ur pain and is emotionally available, which is very important. Ur so blessed, u can be assured he's there for you", wrote the third user.

About Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar tied the knot with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, Ruhaan, in 2023. The actress was last seen in the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef, where she had to leave the show midway, citing health issues.