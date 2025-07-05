/Remembering Julian McMahon: Fantastic Four to Charmed, 8 performances showcasing his versatility

Julian McMahon passed away at the age of 56, as per his wife's reported statement. From a charming plastic surgeon to an iconic supervillain, check out some of his works in TV shows and films.
Julian McMahon, an Australian actor, showcased his charismatic ability with his performances in some of his notable works, including Nip/Tuck, Charmed, and Fantastic Four, among others. From TV to films, check out the memorable roles played by the Hollywood star.
The medical TV series tells the story of partners at a plastic surgery centre and long-time friends Sean McNamara and Christian Troy, who struggle to navigate their personal and professional lives. It stars Dylan Wash, John Hensley, Joey Richardson and Kelly Carlson among others. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
The fantasy show tells the story of three sisters, who discover that they are descendants of a line of female witches and that they are destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft. It stars Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Rose McGowan among others. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Superhero film based on Marvel comics, the film tells the story of four astronauts, who gain extraordinary powers like invisibility and stretchability after being hit by cosmic radiation. Now, their biggest challenge is Victor Von Doom, an evil doctor. The film, which was released in 2005, starred Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Ioan Gruffudd, and Laurie Holden among others. The second part, titled Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer, was released in 2007.
The thriller film Premonition is the story of Linda, who gets news that her husband died in an accident. She wakes up the next day to find him in bed. Believing it all to be a nightmare, she wakes up the following day to a home in mourning. The film stars Sandra Bullock, Shyann McClure, Nia Long, and Courtney Taylor, among others.
Action film Red is the story of Francis Moses, a retired black-ops agent, who learns that his life is under threat from an assassin. In a bid to protect himself, he reunites with his old team to nab the man who has vowed to kill him. It stars Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Mary Louise Parker, and Karl Urban. Red is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Australian TV soap opera Home and Away tells the story of Pippa and Tom Fletcher's foster children and the residents of Summer Bay, who go through several trials and tribulations in their lives. The series stars Ray Meagher, Ada Nicodemou, Emily Symons, and Chris Hemsworth.
Horror thriller Monster Party tells the story of three thieves who have to pay an urgent debt, and plan a heist during a dinner party at a mansion. However, they realise their mistake after their plan backfires. The film stars Virginia Gardner, Robin Tunney, Sam Strike, and Brandon Michael Hall.
The TV series FBI: Most Wanted is the story of a determined and dedicated division of the FBI that encounters huge challenges as they push boundaries to track the most cunning fugitives. It stars Dylan McDermott, Roxy Sternberg, Alexa Davalos, and Shantel VanSanten. FBI: Most Wanted has released six seasons. In March 2025, the series was canceled after six seasons.