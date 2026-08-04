Salman Khan has started working on his much-awaited action entertainer with director Vamshi Paidipally. While it has been learned that the next schedule of SVC63 is set to begin on August 6 in Mumbai, the makers have come forward to dismiss reports regarding Khan's fee. The statement comes when several reports stated that the Dabang actor had agreed to reduce his fee for the movie.

This is Khan’s first collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. Apart from the Dabangg star, the movie also stars South superstar Nayanthara.

Did Salman Khan take a pay cut for Vamshi Paidipally's film? Here's what the makers have said

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Putting an end to recent speculation surrounding Khan’s remuneration, the makers have officially dismissed the circulating reports as “purely speculative and factually incorrect,” reiterating that the focus remains on delivering a grand cinematic experience rather than responding to unverified claims.

The makers have released the statement after reports suggested that Khan had agreed to reduce his fee from Rs 120 crore, and he will now charge Rs 70 crore instead. The actor and his team have not reacted to this claim as of now.

What's the update on Vamshi Paidipally's film?

The six-week schedule is expected to feature three high-octane action set-pieces along with several large-scale crowd sequences involving hundreds of junior artistes, making it one of the film’s biggest shooting legs yet. With extensive action planned, the makers are gearing up for an ambitious schedule that will continue through September before aiming to wrap the action portions by October, keeping the film on track for its Eid 2027 release.

The source revealed, "The makers had initially planned to conduct the schedule in Hyderabad, but it was moved to Mumbai. This leg is heavily dependent on crowd work, with scenes involving hundreds of junior artistes. The action team has planned large-scale sequences, and the crowd movement in them is as important as Salman's stunts. Adding to the excitement, Nayanthara is expected to join the unit during the upcoming schedule.''