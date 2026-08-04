/Spider-Man: Brand New Day end-credit scene explained: Andrew Garfield reacts to that massive tease

Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day released globally last week. While the film's phenomenal box office performance has been dominating headlines, its cryptic post-credit scene has left fans spinning countless theories.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead.

If you stayed until the very end of the credits, you would have noticed the return of the Spidey tracker built by Ned Leeds, which appears on screen to reveal the live location of Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

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The tracker first pinpoints Peter Parker swinging through Queens before detecting a second Spider-Man soaring into outer space and disappearing into a mysterious green orbit. The brief but intriguing tease has fuelled widespread speculation that another Spider-Man is set to cross paths with Tom Holland's web-slinger in a future film.

While Sony Pictures Entertainment has remained tight-lipped about the identity of the mysterious Spider-Man, fans are convinced it could be Andrew Garfield's beloved version of the superhero.

However, Andrew mentioned that it is not him. Speaking with Screen Rant, the actor shared, "I do not know (anything about it). First I've heard of it," before he added, "Not the werewolf, not me." The host then asked if the second Spider-Man could be Tobey, to which Andrew replied, "I guess so. It could be. Who knows? Or maybe Miles Morales. I don't know."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day ended promising fans that the superhero will return. Tom Holland has hinted he will return in the superhero suit, and director Destin Daniel Cretton has said he is open to directing Spider-Man 5.