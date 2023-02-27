DeSantis ends Disney World's 'corporate kingdom', company loses self-governing status with new law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill to revoke Disney World's self-governing status within the 39-square-mile area known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). Walt Disney World for decades has been assigned a special governance zone that gives the company powers like that of a state government.

Now, this special status of Disney World no longer holds value as Florida Republican lawmakers on Monday came down heavily on the company for its opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law or “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The “Don’t Say Gay” law last year emboldened parents to take action against schools if they believe their child has been instructed on LGBTQ issues in an inappropriate manner. Disney World expressed its opposition to the law saying it is anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

In retaliation, DeSantis on Monday ended Disney World's "corporate kingdom" with the new law and put the company's self-governing district under state control. After the signing of the bill into law, a five-member board will be appointed to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida.

At a bill signing ceremony in Lake Buena Vista, DeSantis said, "Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end."

"There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day," he added.

As per the new legislation, the district’s name has been changed from the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. Board members are currently named through entities controlled by Disney, as per reports.

In 1967, a Florida state law established RCID by extending Walt Disney's governing powers in an area encompassing 25,000 acres near Orlando where the sprawling themed resort now sits.

The half-a-century-old law granted Disney special abilities, including the authority to issue bonds and provide its own utilities and emergency services, for instance, fire protection.

