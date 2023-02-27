In Pics | Stargazers awestruck as captivating Northern Lights gleam across Scotland, Ireland and England

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

A perfect and enchanting blend of green, pink and purple of the Northern Lights, also known as aurora, illuminated the skies on Sunday night across England, Ireland and Scotland, enchanting the stargazers and leaving them in awe.



What causes the Northern Lights?

The beautiful Northern Lights are mostly seen near the earth’s magnetic north and south poles. The effect takes place when high-speed electrically charged particles from space collide with gas molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

Where can you see the Northern Lights tonight?

If you have missed out on the captivating view of the Northern Lights, you can still see it on Monday night as they reappear once again. According to the Met Office forecast, the aurora borealis may be again visible as far south as central England tonight where skies remain clear on Monday night.



Who needs a trip to Iceland when you can spot Northern Lights in England?

Social media outlets are flooded with stargazers sharing their experience of the Northern Lights. A person while taking to Twitter wrote, “Who needs a trip to Iceland when you can see the northern lights from upper Wensleydale."



Dazzling Northern lights in St Albans, Hertfordshire

Dazzling Northern lights were seen on Sunday night in St Albans, Hertfordshire. A twitter user termed the view as unbelievable. The breathtaking phenomenon can again be captured on Monday night.

Colourful auroras caused by Coronal mass ejections from sun

As per Met Office, the arrival of a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun can cause the annulus to expand. This expansion brings the aurora to lower latitudes and therefore it can be seen in the UK. CMEs are huge bubbles of coronal plasma threaded by intense magnetic field lines that are ejected from the Sun.



