Demi Lovato gets engaged, shares picture with fiance: I love you forever my baby

Demi Lovato has good news for her fans as the singer revealed that she’s gotten engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich. Max popped the question yesterday and a stunned Demi said yes to him.

The 27-year-old pop star has been seeing Max for sometime. She shared some photos from the proposal along with a picture of her big rock.

She wrote, "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner.”

She continued, "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

See pictures here:

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" Demi gushed.

Max, too wrote a sweet post for Demi: "Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL"