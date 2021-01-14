‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ YouTube docu-series to premiere in March

Singer Demi Lovato has more up her sleeve than just music. She is returning to YouTube with a new docuseries and it’s called ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’.

Set to debut in March, ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil’ will show the singer’s most challenging times in terms of her life choices and music career.

Demi Lovato will open up for the first time on how she overdosed fatally in 2018 and what she learned from that ordeal. Talking about the show, Demi Lovato said, “It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”

The docuseries is a follow-up to the 2017 YouTube documentary ‘Simply Complicated’. It will also feature footage from her 2018 ‘Tell Me You Love Me World Tour’, captured during the early stages of the project’s production.

Series’ director and executive producer Michael D. Ratner recently said, “Demi’s willingness to explore the darkest elements of her life is going to leave the audience with a complete understanding of everything she’s been through and ultimately where she is going. Demi stands for empowerment, and this documentary is going to answer the many questions that have been out there – providing a real window into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, who is simply a human being.”

The first two episodes will launch on Demi Lovato’s YouTube channel on March 23, followed by the following two episodes that will be released weekly on the next two Tuesdays.