Deepika Padukone is all praise for Ranveer's performance, says no one can do it like him

Karan Johar's most awaited movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has arrived in theaters and is getting a lot of praise from viewers and critics alike. Deepika Padukone is no different. The actress is all praise for her husband Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Delhi boy Rocky Randhawa in the movie.

On Saturday, Ranveer surprised his real-life 'Rani' Deepika Padukone with a delightful movie date. The power couple appeared absolutely elated after watching the movie.

An extremely elated Ranveer Singh, riding high on the accolades he’s getting for his performance as Rocky, shared a video with Deepika saying that "she loved it"

Both the couple absolutely look adorable & exhilarated in the video. Ranveer writes "She LLLLLLLOVED it!!"

Check out the video here:

Clearly, Deepika can’t contain her excitement after watching hubby’s Rocky avatar. She also mouthed Rocky’s lines from the film, repeating after Ranveer and then said that no one can do it like him!

The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has garnered a lot of praise from critics and audiences alike, who have hailed Alia and Ranveer's striking performances. The film, which marks the comeback of Karan Johar in the director's chair, opened with decent numbers at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie grossed Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, and on day 2, the film's total collection stands at Rs 27 crore.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri ₹ 11.10 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK needs to witness… pic.twitter.com/0YESqdpQt9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023 ×

Taran shared the post on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, ''##RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate 🔥🔥🔥, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz.''

WATCH WION LIVE HERE