Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Mickey and Minnie illustration

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Photograph:( Instagram )
The post is captioned: “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai.”
It’s not news that Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone have been experimenting with food, with all the gorgeous looking dishes that the actress keeps making.
Now, Ranveer Singh has shared a new post in which both of them appear as Mickey and Minnie Mouse illustrations on Instagram. While Deepika looks lean like she is in real, Ranveer can be seen sporting a rather funny ponch.
The post is captioned: “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai.”
In the picture, Deepika can be seen with a salt shaker while Ranveer holds onto a ladle.
Cooking, washing, doing dishes: How celebrities have become more relatable in times of self-isolation
Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer shared images and videos of them cooking Thai and Italian dishes. They even baked in some videos.
In photos: From Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah: How star cricketers are spending their time during lockdown