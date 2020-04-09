Check out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Mickey and Minnie illustration

It’s not news that Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone have been experimenting with food, with all the gorgeous looking dishes that the actress keeps making.

Now, Ranveer Singh has shared a new post in which both of them appear as Mickey and Minnie Mouse illustrations on Instagram. While Deepika looks lean like she is in real, Ranveer can be seen sporting a rather funny ponch.

The post is captioned: “Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai.”

In the picture, Deepika can be seen with a salt shaker while Ranveer holds onto a ladle.

Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer shared images and videos of them cooking Thai and Italian dishes. They even baked in some videos.

