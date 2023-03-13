CCL 2023 semi-finals: Celebrity Cricket League semi-final date, time, venue, squad & live-streaming details

CCL 2023 semi-finals: The Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is back in the spotlight as the league enters its semi-final phase. It's a sportainment league that brings together the biggest stars and actors from India's regional film industries. This weekend, the league will enter the semi-final stage, with four teams vying for a spot in the grand finale match.

The Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs have been the dominant teams in the 2023 edition of CCL, having not faced a single setback in their 16 matches played so far. However, Mumbai Heroes and Telugu Warriors are also strong contenders, holding third and fourth positions in the points table.

The first semi-final match will take place on March 18 between Karnataka Bulldozers and Telugu Warriors in Hyderabad, followed by the second semi-final between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes. The grand finale match is scheduled for March 19 in Hyderabad.

CCL 2023 semi-final matches full schedule

Saturday, March 18: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors – Semifinal 1 – 2:30 PM IST, Hyderabad

Saturday, March 18: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes – Semifinal 2 – 7:00 PM IST, Hyderabad

How to watch CCL 2023 semi-final matches live? Live streaming and broadcasting details

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of CCL 2023 semi-final matches in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will make highlights of the CCL 2023 semi-final matches available for viewers as well.

CCL 2023 semi-final full squad

Karnataka Bulldozers: Pradeep (Captain), Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda

Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Manoj Tiwari (captain), Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ram Pravesh Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Ajhoy Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Shailesh Sinha, Vaibhav Raj, Asgar Rashid Khan, Vikas Singh, Akbar Naqvi, Gajender Pratap Dwivedi, Jay Prakash Yadav, Raj Chohan, Pawan Singh, Bobby Singh, Pradeep Pandey, Yash Kumar

Mumbai Heroes: Ritesh Deshmukh (Captain), Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial