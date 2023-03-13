Celebrity Cricket League semi-final live-streaming: When and where to watch CCL 2023 semi-final matches LIVE

Celebrity Cricket League semi-final live-streaming: India’s sportainment cricket league, Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 will enter the semi-final stage this weekend. CCL brings together stars and actors from India’s regional film industries. So far, 16 matches of the league have been played with Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs dominating the points table. Both teams are placed right at the top and are yet to face a setback in the 2023 edition of Celebrity Cricket League.

Placed on the third and fourth positions in the points table are the teams Mumbai Heroes and Telugu warriors, respectively. The first semi-final match of CCL 2023 will be played between Karnataka Bulldozers and Telugu warriors on March 18 at 2:30 PM in Hyderabad. Later on the same day, the second semi-final match of the CCL 2023 will be played between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

The grand finale match of the CCL 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 19 in Hyderabad at 7 PM IST. The winning sides of the two semi-final matches will meet in the CCL 2023 grand finale match.

How to watch CCL 2023 semi-final matches live? Live streaming and broadcasting details

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of CCL 2023 semi-final matches in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will make highlights of the CCL 2023 semi-final matches available for viewers as well.

CCL 2023 semi-final matches full schedule

Saturday, March 18: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Telugu Warriors – Semifinal 1 – 2:30 PM IST, Hyderabad

Saturday, March 18: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes – Semifinal 2 – 7:00 PM IST, Hyderabad

