Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live streaming: CCL full schedule, points table, fixture and squad details

WION Web Team
Jaipur, IndiaUpdated: Feb 25, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live streaming Photograph:(Twitter)

CCL 2023 live streaming: CCL live streaming is available on the ZEE5 OTT app. Also, if CCL fans want to watch CCL broadcast live for free on their TVs, they can tune into the Zee Anmol Cinema channel. All details about the tournament, including points table, schedule and squad are given in the article

CCL 2023 live streaming: In India, the obsession for cricket is unique, and fans are constantly seeking new ways to enjoy the sport. One such way is through the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), which provides an opportunity for fans to see their favorite celebrities play. The CCL tournament started on February 18th and consists of eight teams playing against each other in 19 matches. Notable celebrities like Ritesh Deshmukh, Suneil Shetty, Bobby Deol, Kichcha Sudeep, and Akhil Akkineni will participate in the tournament.

CCL, over the past years, has emerged as a platform where film stars and actors get together to lock horns not on the cinema set but on the cricket ground. 4 matches have already been played in the league, and now the stage is set for the second leg of the league stage matches slated to be held on February 25 and 26. Keep scrolling if you want to know how to watch CCL live-stream on your mobile & TV.

On February 25, Telugu Warriors will square off with Chennai Rhinos in Jaipur. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST. Later on the same day, Bhojpuri Dabanggs will take on Punjab De Sher at the same venue. The match will go live at 7:00 PM IST. So far, 4 matches have been played in the CCL 2023. Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are dominating the points table as of now by occupying the number 1 and 2 spots respectively. 

How to watch CCL 2023 live for free on your TV?

It must be noted all CCL matches of the 2023 edition are being live televised on Zee Anmol Cinema. So, DD free dish users can watch the CCL matches live on their TV on the Zee Anmol Cinema channel. Also, CCL matches are being telecasted in 9 different languages on 9 channels. Here is the full list of channels broadcasting CCL live:

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

How to watch CCL 2023 live stream on your mobile & laptop?

OTT App ZEE5 is live-streaming all matches of CCL 2023. The CCL YouTube page will provide highlights of the CCL matches for free. Zee5’s annual subscription plans start from just INR 399.

CCL 2023 updated points table

So far, 4 matches of the CCL 2023 have been played, and Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are siting at the top of the points table. Here is the updated points table of CCL 2023.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue

Date Time (IST) City/State Matches
18-Feb-23 14:30 Bangalore Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
18-Feb-23 19:00 Bangalore Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
19-Feb-23 14:30 Chandigarh Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
19-Feb-23 19:00 Chandigarh Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
25-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
25-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
26-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
26-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
04-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
04-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
05-Mar-23 14:30 Trivandrum Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
05-Mar-23 19:00 Trivandrum Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
11-Mar-23 14:30 Chennai Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
11-Mar-23 19:00 Chennai Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
12-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
12-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
18-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
18-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
19-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Final Match

Teams, industries, state, captain and sponsor/owner of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Teams Industry State Captains Sponsors/Owners
Karnataka Bulldozers Kannada/Sandalwood Karnataka Pradeep Ashok Kheny
Mumbai Heroes Hindi/Bollywood Maharashtra Riteish Deshmukh Sohail Khan
Bengal Tigers Bengali West Bengal Jisshu Sengupta Boney Kapoor
Telugu Warriors Telugu/Tollywood Andhra Pradesh, Akkineni Akhil Sachiin Joshi
Kerala Strikers Malayalam Kerala Kunchacko Boban Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya
Chennai Rhinos Tamil Tamil Nadu Arya K. Ganga Prasad
Bhojpuri Dabbangs Bhojpuri Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Manoj Tiwari Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari
Punjab De Sher Punjabi Punjab Sonu Sood Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh

Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Karnataka Bulldozers
Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs
Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh.

Bengal Tigers
Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.

Mumbai Heroes
Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial.

Chennai Rhinos
Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, and Balasaravanan.

Kerala Strikers
Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander.

Punjab de Sher
Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.

Telugu Warriors
Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, and Harish.

