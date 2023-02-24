CCL 2023 live streaming: Watch free broadcast of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on TV, mobile and laptop
CCL 2023 live stream is available on the ZEE5 OTT app. Also, if CCL fans want to watch CCL broadcast live for free on their TVs, they can tune into the Zee Anmol Cinema channel
CCL 2023 live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 started last week with eight teams hailing from 8 regional film industries in the fray. CCL, over the past years, has emerged as a platform where film stars and actors get together to lock horns not on the cinema set but on the cricket ground. 4 matches have already been played in the league, and now the stage is set for the second leg of the league stage matches slated to be held on February 25 and 26. Keep scrolling if you want to know how to watch CCL live-stream on your mobile & TV.
On February 25, Telugu Warriors will square off with Chennai Rhinos in Jaipur. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST. Later on the same day, Bhojpuri Dabanggs will take on Punjab De Sher at the same venue. The match will go live at 7:00 PM IST. So far, 4 matches have been played in the CCL 2023. Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are dominating the points table as of now by occupying the number 1 and 2 spots respectively.
How to watch CCL 2023 live for free on your TV?
It must be noted all CCL matches of the 2023 edition are being live televised on Zee Anmol Cinema. So, DD free dish users can watch the CCL matches live on their TV on the Zee Anmol Cinema channel. Also, CCL matches are being telecasted in 9 different languages on 9 channels. Here is the full list of channels broadcasting CCL live:
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
How to watch CCL 2023 live stream on your mobile & laptop?
OTT App ZEE5 is live-streaming all matches of CCL 2023. The CCL YouTube page will provide highlights of the CCL matches for free. Zee5’s annual subscription plans start from just INR 399.
CCL 2023 updated points table
So far, 4 matches of the CCL 2023 have been played, and Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are siting at the top of the points table. Here is the updated points table of CCL 2023.
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Time (IST)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-Feb-23
|14:30
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-Feb-23
|19:00
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-Feb-23
|14:30
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-Feb-23
|19:00
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|14:30
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|19:00
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|14:30
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|19:00
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|14:30
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|19:00
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|14:30
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|19:00
|Hyderabad
|Final Match
Teams, industries, state, captain and sponsor/owner of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
|Teams
|Industry
|State
|Captains
|Sponsors/Owners
|Karnataka Bulldozers
|Kannada/Sandalwood
|Karnataka
|Pradeep
|Ashok Kheny
|Mumbai Heroes
|Hindi/Bollywood
|Maharashtra
|Riteish Deshmukh
|Sohail Khan
|Bengal Tigers
|Bengali
|West Bengal
|Jisshu Sengupta
|Boney Kapoor
|Telugu Warriors
|Telugu/Tollywood
|Andhra Pradesh,
|Akkineni Akhil
|Sachiin Joshi
|Kerala Strikers
|Malayalam
|Kerala
|Kunchacko Boban
|Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya
|Chennai Rhinos
|Tamil
|Tamil Nadu
|Arya
|K. Ganga Prasad
|Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Bhojpuri
|Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
|Manoj Tiwari
|Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari
|Punjab De Sher
|Punjabi
|Punjab
|Sonu Sood
|Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh
Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
Karnataka Bulldozers
Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.
Bhojpuri Dabbangs
Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh.
Bengal Tigers
Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.
Mumbai Heroes
Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial.
Chennai Rhinos
Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, and Balasaravanan.
Kerala Strikers
Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander.
Punjab de Sher
Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.
Telugu Warriors
Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, and Harish.