CCL 2023 live streaming: Watch free broadcast of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on TV, mobile and laptop

CCL 2023 live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 started last week with eight teams hailing from 8 regional film industries in the fray. CCL, over the past years, has emerged as a platform where film stars and actors get together to lock horns not on the cinema set but on the cricket ground. 4 matches have already been played in the league, and now the stage is set for the second leg of the league stage matches slated to be held on February 25 and 26. Keep scrolling if you want to know how to watch CCL live-stream on your mobile & TV.

On February 25, Telugu Warriors will square off with Chennai Rhinos in Jaipur. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST. Later on the same day, Bhojpuri Dabanggs will take on Punjab De Sher at the same venue. The match will go live at 7:00 PM IST. So far, 4 matches have been played in the CCL 2023. Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are dominating the points table as of now by occupying the number 1 and 2 spots respectively.

How to watch CCL 2023 live for free on your TV?

It must be noted all CCL matches of the 2023 edition are being live televised on Zee Anmol Cinema. So, DD free dish users can watch the CCL matches live on their TV on the Zee Anmol Cinema channel. Also, CCL matches are being telecasted in 9 different languages on 9 channels. Here is the full list of channels broadcasting CCL live:

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

How to watch CCL 2023 live stream on your mobile & laptop?

OTT App ZEE5 is live-streaming all matches of CCL 2023. The CCL YouTube page will provide highlights of the CCL matches for free. Zee5’s annual subscription plans start from just INR 399.

CCL 2023 updated points table

So far, 4 matches of the CCL 2023 have been played, and Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos are siting at the top of the points table. Here is the updated points table of CCL 2023. Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue

Date Time (IST) City/State Matches 18-Feb-23 14:30 Bangalore Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers 18-Feb-23 19:00 Bangalore Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers 19-Feb-23 14:30 Chandigarh Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 19-Feb-23 19:00 Chandigarh Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher 25-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos 25-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher 26-Feb-23 14:30 Jaipur Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 26-Feb-23 19:00 Jaipur Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers 04-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 04-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors 05-Mar-23 14:30 Trivandrum Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher 05-Mar-23 19:00 Trivandrum Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers 11-Mar-23 14:30 Chennai Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 11-Mar-23 19:00 Chennai Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos 12-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs 12-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher 18-Mar-23 14:30 Hyderabad Semi Final 1 vs Semi Final 4: SF1 18-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Semi Final 2 vs Semi Final 3: SF2 19-Mar-23 19:00 Hyderabad Final Match

Teams, industries, state, captain and sponsor/owner of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Teams Industry State Captains Sponsors/Owners Karnataka Bulldozers Kannada/Sandalwood Karnataka Pradeep Ashok Kheny Mumbai Heroes Hindi/Bollywood Maharashtra Riteish Deshmukh Sohail Khan Bengal Tigers Bengali West Bengal Jisshu Sengupta Boney Kapoor Telugu Warriors Telugu/Tollywood Andhra Pradesh, Akkineni Akhil Sachiin Joshi Kerala Strikers Malayalam Kerala Kunchacko Boban Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya Chennai Rhinos Tamil Tamil Nadu Arya K. Ganga Prasad Bhojpuri Dabbangs Bhojpuri Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Manoj Tiwari Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari Punjab De Sher Punjabi Punjab Sonu Sood Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh

Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Karnataka Bulldozers

Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, and Sagar Gowda.

Bhojpuri Dabbangs

Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, and Sudhir Singh.

Bengal Tigers

Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, and Sourav Das.

Mumbai Heroes

Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna, and Amit Sial.

Chennai Rhinos

Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasarathan, Sharan, Aadhav, and Balasaravanan.

Kerala Strikers

Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson, and Prashanth Alexander.

Punjab de Sher

Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa, and Harmeet Singh.