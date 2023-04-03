BTS' Suga aka Agust D announces solo album D-Day - check out its release date

BTS member Suga is all set to release a solo album under his previously used pseudonym Agust D later this month. The album will see the K-pop star participating in the overall songwriting and production process.

Weeks before Suga's first-ever solo tour, his agency Bighit Music has announced the April 21 arrival of his solo album D-Day, which marks the third-and-final release in a trilogy of Suga-as-Agust D’s music, following 2016’s Agust D and 2020’s D-2 mixtapes.

The Agust D trilogy is an honest account of his journey and life.

"SUGA took part in the overall songwriting and producing of the album," Big Hit added, noting that D-Day marks Suga's first official solo album. The first single from the album will be out on April 7.

Suga will be embarking on his solo tour just a week after his album release. He will be the first BTS member to do the same.

The tour will kick start with two shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on April 26 and 27. Suga will then move to Newark, New Jersey for a show. There're three shows scheduled in Rosemont, Illinois, and three at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. With two gigs in Oakland on May 16 and 17, the tour's US leg will wrap up.

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently revealed that Suga’s musical journey will be the focus of an upcoming documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day.

All seven members of BTS are currently exploring solo projects right now and also completing their mandatory military service. Suga is currently ahead of the curve with his mixtapes. He has also done a bunch of production work for other artists recently, including Psy, the Japanese singer Ømi, and his BTS bandmate Jung Kook.

