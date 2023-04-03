Shakira bids adieu to Barcelona months after messy split with Gerard Pique

Months after a messy separation from soccer star Gerard Piqué, Shakira is finally ready to start a new chapter in her life outside of Spain! She has left Barcelona with her two sons and parents "in the pursuit of their happiness". She shared the same via an Instagram post that instantly went viral online.

"I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea," Shakira shared on social media. "Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness."

Shakira continued, “Thank you to everyone that surfed with me in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love. Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow. Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love. For you guys, it’s only a see you later and like my father said many times, we’ll see you on the curves." Check it out below!

Shakira is reportedly moving back to Miami, Florida with her two sons Milan and Sasha. The "Waka Waka" singer had reportedly planned to leave the city in January, but the date was pushed back due to her father William Mebarak Chadid's declining health.

The relocation comes months after Piqué reportedly cheated on the singer with a woman who he is now publically dating, Clara Chía.

Following the split, Shakira wrote a song as a public acknowledgement and statement. She collaborated with Bizarrap for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and dissed her ex-beau. The song became an instant global hit and it currently has over 482 million views on YouTube.

