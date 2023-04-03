Richard Madden is in Mumbai! Actor all set to promote Citadel with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Hollywood actor Richard Madden arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to promote his upcoming web series Citadel with his co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor was papped at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai with his security guards. He was seen donning a black t-shirt and matching black shades.

Several photos and videos of the actor have surfaced online. Fans are excited to see Madden in India and are eagerly waiting to hear more about his India visit.

Meanwhile, Priyanka arrived in Mumbai on Friday afternoon due to work and personal commitments. She was clicked at the private airport with her daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas. Together, they attended the NMACC event during the weekend.

Check out Madden's viral pics below!

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The action-packed show tells the story of two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the series, Priyanka earlier told the media, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Richard has delivered several breathtaking performances in the past. He was previously seen in 1917, Eternals, and Game of Thrones among others.

