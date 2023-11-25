BTS star Jungkook shares loved-up message for fans ahead of military service

As the mandatory military service looms closer, BTS heartthrob Jungkook, along with other band members, readies himself for this new chapter, leaving behind a touching message for their devoted fandom, ARMY.

In a heartfelt missive posted on Weverse, the 26-year-old singer conveyed his emotions regarding the impending journey and expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering support from ARMY. "Dear ARMY, it's already the end of November, the wind is quite very cold. You all might already be aware so I'm writing a short letter to you," Jungkook began, sharing his sentiments.

"In December, I will start a new journey, I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind," he expressed, acknowledging the bittersweet nature of this transition.

Reflecting on the highs of his career, Jungkook credited the support and love of ARMY for illuminating his life. "The time I spent until now together with you guys were the most bright moments of my life," he shared, expressing gratitude for the support that has propelled him forward.

Also read: Randeep Hooda to tie knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram on this date in Manipur

While recognising the substantial duration of his absence, the GOLDEN vocalist expressed his hesitation in asking fans to wait for him but assured them of returning to the stage as a more evolved version of himself. "One year and six months are a long time," he acknowledged, promising to reunite with the same passion and dedication to his craft.

Jungkook concluded with heartfelt wishes for his fans’ well-being and expressed his anticipation for the day they'd reunite. "I hope that our ARMYs' lives are full of smiles and happiness. And I hope that ARMYs' days are filled up healthily and beautifully," he conveyed.