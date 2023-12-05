BTS members RM, Jung Kook, Jimin, V's military enlistment plans unveiled! BigHit Music issues advisory to Army

As the highly anticipated military enlistment of BTS members Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM approaches, BigHit Music has provided clarity on their respective schedules and procedures. The official statement, updated on the Weverse account on December 5, addressed several key details, including enlistment pairs and the absence of official ceremonies.

Contrary to earlier speculations, the agency confirmed that Jungkook and Jimin will enlist simultaneously, choosing to undergo the process together in the same camp. On the other hand, RM and V will follow the enlistment procedure separately. The statement emphasised that there would be no official ceremony for their enlistments, dispelling any expectations of grand events on their entry days.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS. We would like to update you on RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s upcoming enlistment into the military. RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfil their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry," the statement read.

The agency's advisory urged BTS ARMY to refrain from visiting the enlistment sites, emphasising that the entrance ceremony is exclusive to military personnel and their families. Fans were encouraged to express their warm regards on social media.

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC... 🥲



We will wait for you RM 💜 pic.twitter.com/FX0ruTE6pr — ²¹⁸RM Indigo Union⁷ (@RMGlobalUnion) December 5, 2023

"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only," the statement continued.

Addressing potential commercial exploitation, BigHit Music cautioned fans against falling for unauthorised tours or product packages using the artists' names or intellectual property. The statement made it clear that the company would take legal action against any unauthorised commercial activities involving BTS' IP.\

"We caution against being negatively impacted by buying unauthorized tours or product packages that unlawfully use the artist's intellectual property. Our company will take legal action against any unauthorized commercial activities involving such IP," the agency stated.