BTS' Jungkook looks dapper in mesmerising music video for Standing Next to You

K-pop sensation Jungkook, a member of the globally renowned South Korean boyband BTS, has once again captivated fans with the release of his new music video for "Standing Next to You." The video features a captivating storyline in which Jungkook chases after a mysterious femme fatale, all while prominently showcasing his exceptional dance skills through elaborate choreography.

The song's chorus delivers an emotional punch as Jungkook sings, "Standing next to you / Standing in the fire next to you / You know it’s deeper than the train / it’s deeper than the pain / When it’s deep like DNA / Something they can’t take away."

"Standing Next to You" serves as the third single from Jungkook's debut solo album, titled Golden. The record boasts a string of chart-topping hits, including "3D" featuring Jack Harlow and "Seven" featuring Latto.

Golden is not only an exhibition of Jungkook's remarkable talent but also features high-profile collaborations with notable artists. DJ Snake joins forces with the K-pop star on "Please Don’t Change," while Major Lazer adds their touch to "Closer to You." Additionally, "Yes or No" credits Ed Sheeran as the songwriter, and "Hate You" features contributions from Shawn Mendes.

In a pre-taped video released in celebration of the album's launch, Jungkook shared his aspirations, stating, "I want to become a versatile artist who can perform a variety of songs from different music genres." He reflected on his journey from being known as the "golden maknae" of BTS to releasing his solo album, adding, "I wanted to put what shows who I am now, the very best into the album."

Jungkook's solo success knows no bounds, as he recently set a record for the fastest song to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify. His debut single, "Seven," achieved this milestone within a remarkable 108 days, surpassing the previous record held by Miley Cyrus' viral hit, "Flowers," which took 112 days.

To celebrate his solo venture, Jungkook will be hosting his first solo concert, titled Golden Live On Stage, later this month in Seoul, South Korea.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE