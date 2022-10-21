BTS' Jin is all set to perform 'The Astronaut' at Coldplay's Buenos Aires concert

British rock band Coldplay and BTS' Jin have officially announced that they have collaborated for the band's upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour. The event will take place in Buenos Aires on October 28.

In a statement shared on Weverse on Thursday, BigHit Music revealed that Jin will perform his solo single 'The Astronaut' at the concert. The song is co-written by Jin and Coldplay.

"We’d like to inform you about BTS Jin’s participation in Coldplay’s world tour. In the Argentina concert of Coldplay’s “MUSIC of the SPHERES Tour," the statement read. "This concert will not be live-streamed online. However, we will upload the performance video of 'The Astronaut' after the concert to make sure ARMY all around the world can watch Jin and Coldplay’s performance. Upload Date and Time: 3 PM, Saturday, October 29, 2022 (KST) which is (11:30 AM IST). The Coldplay concert will be live-streamed and delayed-streamed in theatres not only in South Korea but all around the world."

Coldplay, on the other hand, announced that Jin has been invited as a special guest at the live broadcast concert, which will take place in Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium.



'The Astronaut' marks Coldplay and BTS' second collaboration. The artists previously worked together on 'My Universe', which released in September 2021.



Alongside 'The Astronaut', the concert will see Coldplay perform their classic hits, including 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'My Universe'. There will be lights, lasers, fireworks and a lot more at the concert.

Coldplay's 'Music of The Spheres' World Tour concert will also broadcast live in Indian theatres on the 29th of October. PVR Pictures have decided to showcase the concert in a myriad of theatres across India.