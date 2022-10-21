'Brahmastra' OTT release: Here's when and where the fantasy drama can be seen

'Brahmastra', featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, had a successful box office run after its release on September 9. It emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of Bollywood in recent times. Based on Indian mythology, the film was helmed by Ayan Mukerji and took 9 years to finish.

The latest about the film is that it is now finally gearing up for its grand OTT release. If you haven't already seen it in theatres, you can watch it at your home with your family.

'Brahmastra's much-awaited digital release is scheduled for November 4, Friday at 12 AM on the popular OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. And, it will be available for streaming in five Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Coming to Brahmastra's BO collection, the film emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 at the worldwide box office. And, the film made an estimated gross collection of around Rs. 430 Crore, at the worldwide box office.

The film made a total domestic collection of Rs. 253 Crore, as per reports.

Ayan Mukerji has planned 'Brahmastra' as a three-part film series. The movie will soon get a second and third instalment.

The second part has been titled 'Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev' and is expected to start rolling by 2023. The much-awaited project is expected to hit the theatres in December 2025.