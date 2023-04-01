BTS’ J-Hope to begin his mandatory military service soon, Big Hit confirms
Story highlights
After Jin and now J-Hope, the rest of his bandmates—RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—will join the military.
Soon after the news broke, the emotional ARMY started reacting.
After Jin and now J-Hope, the rest of his bandmates—RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—will join the military.
J-Hope to enlist in the army soon. Months after K-pop band BTS's eldest member Jin got enlisted in the army, now it's time for the second member of the group to serve the mandatory service.
On April 1, Bighit Music released an official statement giving fans an update about J-Hope's military enlistment.
In the statement, the band's agency said that ''there will be no official event on the day of his entry.''
Read the full statement here:
Hello.
This is BIGHIT MUSIC.
We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on j-hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military.
J-hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry.
The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.
We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP.
We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time.
Thank you.
[Weverse Notice] Start of @BTS_twt j-hope’s military service noticehttps://t.co/4llizCuvbc pic.twitter.com/pVq6bgWiOt— BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) April 1, 2023
In February, the pop-group agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement announcing that J-hope, who is also the main choreographer of the group, has started his military enlistment process.
J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, will be the second one to join the army. The K-pop group star was born in February 1994 and joined the group as a singer and rapper in 2013.
More details about J-Hope's military service are yet to be revealed.
J-Hope, who is 29 years old, will join the army months after 30-year-old singer Jin started his military service.
After Jin and now J-Hope, the rest of his bandmates—RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—will join the military.
Soon after the news broke, the emotional ARMY started reacting.
One of the fans wrote, “It’s very sad and worrisome and feels like a long goodbye, but it’s not. Please pray that you come back healthy, uninjured and smile on your face. I will be waiting for you for a long, long time, enjoying the many gifts you have given us.”
It's very sad and worrisome and feels like a long goodbye, but it's not. Please pray that you come back healthy, uninjured and smile on your face. I will be waiting for you for a long, long time, enjoying the many gifts you have given us🦄🐿💜💜#Jhope_military #JHOPE— ♡たかはし♡ (@8sayacho8) April 1, 2023
Another fan wrote, '''My dearest Hobi, I will miss you.😢 But be sure I will wait for you and I will be right here when you come back. I love you.''
we will wait for you j-hope 🤍 always! pic.twitter.com/3ZJZWWjz4X— chimi⁷✦ (@chimigraphic) April 1, 2023
it hurts. but the sooner they go, the sooner they come back— ren⁷ (@jeonsfriend) April 1, 2023
WE LOVE YOU J-HOPE 💜💜
WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU J-HOPE#UntilWeMeetAgainJHOPE#HaveASafeFlightOurHOPEpic.twitter.com/sTr2b6QZxp