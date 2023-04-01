BTS’ J-Hope to begin his mandatory military service soon, Big Hit confirms

J-Hope to enlist in the army soon. Months after K-pop band BTS's eldest member Jin got enlisted in the army, now it's time for the second member of the group to serve the mandatory service.



On April 1, Bighit Music released an official statement giving fans an update about J-Hope's military enlistment.

In the statement, the band's agency said that ''there will be no official event on the day of his entry.''



Read the full statement here:



Hello.



This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on j-hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military.



J-hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry.



The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.



We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP.



We ask for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time.



Thank you.