BTS fans, you can now order a special McDonalds' meal inspired by the K-pop band

BTS fans, there’s special meal at McDonalds’ restaurants in the US, the Bahamas, Canada and eight other countries to satiate your love for the K pop band.

This comes less than a week after BTS released their new English-language single ‘Butter’.

The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke – and, for the first time in the U.S. – Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces. McDonald's says the sauces are inspired by popular recipes from its restaurants in South Korea, where the boy band is from.

The BTS McDonalds’ meal will be available in the US through June 20 and arrives this week in 11 additional countries, including South Korea. It will be available in nearly 50 countries in May and June.

Announcing the same last month, Big Hit Music, BTS' record label, said in a statement, "The band has great memories with McDonald’s.”

Netflix to make first-ever Russian series based on Tolstoy's Anna Karenina

Prior to BTS, McDonalds’ has partnered with celebrities on special meals before.

BTS to celebrate 8th anniversary with a virtual two-day event called 'Muster Sowoozoo'