BTS become world's top artist as music industry registers boom worldwide

BTS has become the world’s top artist as the global recorded music market registered a massive growth of 18.5% in 2021. The growth is as a result of rise in paid subscription streaming according to IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

For 2021, the IFPI’s Global Music Report registers total revenues as $25.9 billion.

Based on the consumer pattern, these are the top 10 global artists based on “consumption across all formats and all countries, weighted based on the value of each method of consumption”:

BTS

Taylor Swift

Adele

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber

Seventeen

Olivia Rodrigo

BTS performs to live audience, a first in Seoul in two years since pandemic

The top 10 global digital singles were:

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” (2.15 billion streams)

The Kid Lario, Justin Bieber “Stay” (2.07 bn)

Dua Lipa “Levitating (1.88 bn)

BTS “Butter” (1.76 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License” (1.73 bn)

Justin Bieber (ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) “Peaches” (1.72 bn)

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (1.61 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U” (1.61. bn)

Lil Nas X “Montero” (1.6 bn)

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits” (1.57 bn)

Indian BTS ARMY can't believe their luck: K pop band gets mentioned in exam question paper

The top 10 all-format albums were:

Maren Morris on Pursuing a ‘Humble Quest,’ Working With Greg Kurstin and Dedicating ‘Tall Guys’ to Ryan Hurd

Adele “30”

Olivia Rodrigo “Sour”

Justin Bieber “Justice”

Ed Sheeran “=”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

The Kid Laroi “F— Love” (mixtape)

ABBA “Voyage”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

The report notes that paid subscription streaming revenues increased by 21.9% to $12.3 billion, with 523 million users of paid subscription accounts at the end of 2021.