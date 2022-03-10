Indian BTS ARMY can't believe their luck: K pop band gets mentioned in exam question paper

Indian ARMY were left excited after K pop band BTS featured in an annual exam paper in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A question about the band was asked in the English language paper for the 9th students of the 2021-2022 session.

Would you believe what they asked? The question paper had a comprehensive passage which spoke about BTS and its popularity. Several students shared pictures of the question paper in which the question appeared.

One student shared the question paper with the caption, "Today was my English exam and I got comprehension on BTS." A part of the question asked, "How did Korean pop music become a worldwide sensation,” and then it went on to detail how BTS and other K-pop groups are "made up of good-looking, stylish teenagers or 20-somethings, released catchy tunes along with videos highlighting complex, cool, and sophisticated dance moves."

The passage also mentioned BTS's large fan base, collectively known as BTS ARMY.

After the picture of the CBSE question paper went viral, one fan wrote, "You are so lucky.... I think the person who made this question paper he/she is an army too.. like us."

Another wrote, "Congratulations.. you are soo lucky. Here I am crying in the corner sitting with the CBSE English term 2 exam paper swearing at the people who prepared it. I wish I had the same question paper but unfortunately, my paper was from Hyderabad region."

The K pop band BTS will next be seen performing at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12, and 13.