BTS makes new YouTube record yet again with Dynamite

Good news for BTS as the K pop band continues to make and break records worldwide. This time, their song ‘Dynamite’ that was released on August 21, 2020 has crossed 1.4 billion views on YouTube – a huge feat. It took the song just over one year and six months to achieve this feat.

Dynamite has now become the fastest K pop group music video ever to hit this mark. It has broken BLACKPINK’s previous record. Their song ‘DDU DU DDU DU’ achieved this.

Also, BTS has become the only Korean artist to cross the 1.4 billion views mark with three different music videos, following the group's videos for 'Boy With Luv' and 'DNA'.

Meanwhile, BTS’ all-English track ‘Dynamite’ gathered over 3 million peak concurrent viewers during its premiere, setting a new record. The music video also set new Guinness World Records for becoming the fastest YouTube video to reach 10 million views after only 20 minutes of release, and the most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours, earning 101.1 million views.