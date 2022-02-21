BTS' Jungkook and Suga's 'Stay Alive' makes history entering UK's Official Singles Chart

BTS member Jungkook’s song ‘7 Fates: CHAKHO’ produced by Suga has now made K-pop history in the UK.

Last week, Jungkook released the new song ‘Stay Alive’ (produced by Suga) for the soundtrack of BTS’s original webtoon and web novel “7 Fates: CHAKHO.”

Soon after it came out, the song entered several UK’s Official Charts.

‘Stay Alive’ debuted at number 89 on the Official Singles Chart, making it the first Korean OST song in history ever to enter the chart.

The song also swept the No. 5 spot on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

‘Stay Alive’ also broke the record for the biggest Spotify debut of any song by a Korean soloist, entering Spotify’s daily Global Top 50 chart at No. 3 the day after its release.