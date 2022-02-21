Chrissy Teigen undergoing IVF after loss of son Jack: 'I honestly don't mind the shots'

A year after losing her son Jack during a pregnancy loss, Chrissy Teigen is ready to expand her family with another child.



The cookbook author revealed that she's undergoing IVF treatments in the hopes of having another child with her husband John Legend.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Teigen wrote, “Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,”

''I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b****h, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??,'' she added further.

Teigen is also a mother to two children with Legend, son Miles and daughter Luna.

In October 2020, Teigen and Legend revealed the tragic news of her pregnancy loss with a series of heartbreaking photos.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the “Cravings” cookbook author wrote on Instagram at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”



The couple conceived their other two children — daughter Luna and son Miles with the help of IVF treatments.