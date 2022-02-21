Director James Gunn & 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland are engaged!

James Gunn and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Holland are engaged!



Gunn, who is dating Holland since 2015, announced the good news on his social media handle. Taking to his Instagram account, Gunn shared a snap of his 34-year-old fiancee showing off her massive engagement ring while she's holding a cup of coffee. She simply captioned the photo with a red heart and winking emoji.

Meanwhile, sharing a photo with her fiancé, Holland wrote, “Happiness.”



Holland and Gunn have worked together on many projects. Jennifer has played the character of Emilia Harcourt in 'The Suicide Squad' as well as HBO Max’s 'Peacemaker' series.

Several fans and celebrity friends congratulated the happy couple.



Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, said, 'OMG!!!!!!!' along with heart emojis and red heart emojis. “Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!” Viola Davis commented.



Gunn was previously married to 'The Office' star Jenna Fischer from October 2000 to September 2008.

Meanwhile, Gunn recently revealed that he's developing a second spin-off TV series from 'The Suicide Squad', following his hit show 'Peacemaker' starring John Cena.